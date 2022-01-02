Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 99 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.11 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $148.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.