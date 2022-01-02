Shield Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $940,020.32 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $940,020.32 and approximately $10,137.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00008175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.31 or 0.08031429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00058168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.78 or 0.99860117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHIELDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.