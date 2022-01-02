Beacon Market Cap Reaches $535,990.65 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $535,990.65 and approximately $3,020.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00031854 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

