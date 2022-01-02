Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44,126.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $13.24 million and $44,126.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,031.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.17 or 0.08065154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00321763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.92 or 0.00948120 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00074951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.65 or 0.00511684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00262817 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,648,860 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.