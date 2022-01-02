Kava.io Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00240047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00030735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.00508682 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00087237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KAVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.