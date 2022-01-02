O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes $14.61 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,832 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,000. SEA comprises about 1.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at $639,249,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of SEA by 201.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after purchasing an additional 796,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SEA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $394,260,000 after purchasing an additional 599,316 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

NYSE:SE opened at $223.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a one year low of $189.61 and a one year high of $372.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

