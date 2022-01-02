West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $329.01 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.43 and its 200 day moving average is $305.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.