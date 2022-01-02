WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.36. 1,005,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.