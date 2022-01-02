SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,398. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SecureWorks by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

