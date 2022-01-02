Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Target Price at $76.33

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

Several analysts have commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 582,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

