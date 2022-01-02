Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after buying an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

