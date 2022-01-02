Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 564 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $78.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

