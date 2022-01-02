EpiK Protocol Price Hits $0.34 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.38 or 0.08021998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00076421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,073.32 or 0.99889858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007611 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

