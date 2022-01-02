Chainswap Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $65,667.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,447,776 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

