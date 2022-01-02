Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $4.50 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $240.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.74. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

