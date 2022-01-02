Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target at $123.87

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

GE stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.23. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

