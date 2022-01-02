Goldcoin Hits Market Cap of $19.19 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Goldcoin has a market cap of $19.19 million and approximately $131,585.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.56 or 0.00321603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,797,450 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

