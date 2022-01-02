Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.24

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $702,188.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.38 or 0.08021998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00076421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,073.32 or 0.99889858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

