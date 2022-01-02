iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) vs. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Financial Contrast

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get iSun alerts:

This table compares iSun and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 3.13 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -19.23 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.56 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -3.00

iSun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iSun and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 453.69%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.69%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iSun beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.