Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.