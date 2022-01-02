$69.22 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post sales of $69.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.16 million and the highest is $77.10 million. CarLotz reported sales of $37.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $244.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $252.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $470.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $536.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,301. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. CarLotz has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $258.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 156.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,594 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 138.6% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CarLotz by 1,602.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 668,056 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the third quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarLotz by 58.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 366,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

