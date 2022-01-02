PFG Advisors Sells 1,253 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 441,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,529,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

