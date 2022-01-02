TransferCoin (TX) Trading Down 48.4% Over Last 7 Days

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $69.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00032677 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

