Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 112.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $133,850,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $143.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

