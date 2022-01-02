Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

