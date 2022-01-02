Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 342.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,068.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $841.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $831.00.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

