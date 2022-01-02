Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $239.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

