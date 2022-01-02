MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €79.00 ($89.77).

A number of research firms recently commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR MOR traded up €0.56 ($0.64) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €33.35 ($37.90). The stock had a trading volume of 207,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 52-week high of €101.90 ($115.80). The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.61.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

