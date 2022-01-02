Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:WWW traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 347,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

