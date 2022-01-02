Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,430 shares of company stock worth $14,365,907. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.52. 289,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,540. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

