TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 802,026 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 21.1% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 1.11% of TC Energy worth $521,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,725,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.61%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

