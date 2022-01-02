PECULIUM Hits Market Cap of $9.00 Million (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One PECULIUM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PECULIUM has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $8.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PECULIUM has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005311 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

