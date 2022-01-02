Hedget Hits Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00005681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $157,471.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

