Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 556 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 485,699 shares of company stock valued at $138,178,192 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $254.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.55. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

