AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,373 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $5,665,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 43.4% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.0% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2,773.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.