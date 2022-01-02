Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,925.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,801.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

