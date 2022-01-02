Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires 6,390 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 21.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

IVV stock opened at $476.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $481.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.09 and a 200-day moving average of $450.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

