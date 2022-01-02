Project Inverse (XIV) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $415,006.14 and $141,558.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.21 or 0.07968204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,642.98 or 0.99949573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007637 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,240,345 coins and its circulating supply is 42,329,896 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

