Kalmar Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $16,734.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00063446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.21 or 0.08011161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00058623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.19 or 1.00359801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,866 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

