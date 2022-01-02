Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.90 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $1.75 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

