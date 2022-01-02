O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $11.21 Million in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 96,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,207,000. The Blackstone Group makes up about 0.8% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

