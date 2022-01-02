Zacks: Analysts Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce $56.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $53.28 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $1.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,982.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $229.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.95 million to $241.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $491.40 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $613.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 464,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.79. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,087 shares of company stock worth $258,398. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

