AIA Group Ltd Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $168.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

