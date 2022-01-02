O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 60.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after buying an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $649.11 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.