Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1,685.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

