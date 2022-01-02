Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Target Price at €75.69

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €75.69 ($86.01).

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI traded down €0.34 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €59.52 ($67.64). 262,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.