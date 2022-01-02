Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $269.72. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.45.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

