VAULT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $1,200.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $5.26 or 0.00011035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.21 or 0.07968204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,642.98 or 0.99949573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007637 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,496 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

