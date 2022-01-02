Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $87.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $91.20.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.