TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0524

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $854,084.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TenX

TenX is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

